Roger John Rosteet Jr
1946 - 2020
Roger John Rosteet Jr., 74 years of age, passed away July 12, 2020, in the comfort of his home. He was born and raised in Lake Charles, lived in the neighborhood where he was raised and attended St. Henry's Catholic Church. He was a graduate of Lake Charles High School and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp in Vietnam. He enjoyed a lifelong career of meeting and making friends in his work. He worked in the oilfield business for many years and was the owner of Deep South Oilfield and Industrial Supply. He owned Rosteet Enterprises with his brother, Jerry Rosteet. His nephew, Daniel Rosteet, worked many years alongside him in Deep South Oilfield and Industrial Supply.
He possessed a great sense of humor and was a kind man. He was charitable to all, family or otherwise, who were in any kind of need, never turning anyone away. Although he was never a father, he leaves a legacy as the special uncle to many nieces and nephews; who all saw him as the loving and caring family member, who was always there for them. His nieces and nephews were his precious children. He loved all his family deeply and cared for his many pets as they were his other children.
He is survived by his five brothers, Fred Rosteet of Lake Charles, Sidney Rosteet and wife Cathy of Sulphur, Charles Rosteet and wife Paula of Bell City, Scott Rosteet and wife Jane of Sulphur, Jerry Rosteet and wife Donna of Moss Bluff; sister-in-law, Peggy Rosteet; companion, Priscilla Palermo; former wife, Joan Rosteet; and lifelong friend, James Miller. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger John Rosteet Sr. and Lillian Rosteet; brother, Conway James Rosteet; and sisters-in-law, Gaynell Rosteet and Chris Rosteet.
There will be a private burial service and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles, La.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a charitable donation to any of the following: St. Henry's Catholic Church, the Diocese of Lake Charles Grief to Grace program or any organization helping pets.

Published in American Press on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Memories & Condolences
July 14, 2020
Shiela Conner
Friend
July 14, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Roger Rosteet. I went to school with him and thought he was such a kind and gentle person. I know he will be missed by his family and friends. My thoughts and prayers are with your family!
Cookie Farris Boullion
July 14, 2020
The world will be less bright without John. We sure loved him a lot and will never forget our visits with him.
Laurie & Mike Carraturo
Family
July 14, 2020
Uncle John was one of the kindest, loving, and giving men that I have ever known. He almost always had a smile on his face, and he made every person around him feel special with his heartfelt and sincere compliments . He also had a huge heart for all animals, and many strays found their forever home with him. No person or animal did without if Uncle John was around. He honestly tried to save them all. He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.
Kristy Rosteet
July 14, 2020
My deepest sympathies and condolences are with yall. Prayers.
Carla Sigler
Friend
July 14, 2020
Im sorry to hear he has passed from this life unto the next. I grew up just around the block from him on 8th Avenue. I was friends with many of the Rosteets.
Jerry Sanders
Friend
July 14, 2020
I have many fond memories from my childhood of Easters, Thanksgivings, Christmases, and other family events with "Cousin Johnny". He was a kind, witty, fun man to be around. I am very sorry for his passing, and I only wish I could have spent even more time around him. Be with God, cousin.
Matthew Miller
Family
July 14, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Bonnie Breaux Thompson
Acquaintance
July 14, 2020
I am so blessed to have had the pleasure to know the kindest most selfless man you would ever have met in your life. Rest In Peace Mr Roger. Taco will be so lost without you.
Elaine Barnett
Friend
