Roger John Rosteet Jr., 74 years of age, passed away July 12, 2020, in the comfort of his home. He was born and raised in Lake Charles, lived in the neighborhood where he was raised and attended St. Henry's Catholic Church. He was a graduate of Lake Charles High School and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp in Vietnam. He enjoyed a lifelong career of meeting and making friends in his work. He worked in the oilfield business for many years and was the owner of Deep South Oilfield and Industrial Supply. He owned Rosteet Enterprises with his brother, Jerry Rosteet. His nephew, Daniel Rosteet, worked many years alongside him in Deep South Oilfield and Industrial Supply.

He possessed a great sense of humor and was a kind man. He was charitable to all, family or otherwise, who were in any kind of need, never turning anyone away. Although he was never a father, he leaves a legacy as the special uncle to many nieces and nephews; who all saw him as the loving and caring family member, who was always there for them. His nieces and nephews were his precious children. He loved all his family deeply and cared for his many pets as they were his other children.

He is survived by his five brothers, Fred Rosteet of Lake Charles, Sidney Rosteet and wife Cathy of Sulphur, Charles Rosteet and wife Paula of Bell City, Scott Rosteet and wife Jane of Sulphur, Jerry Rosteet and wife Donna of Moss Bluff; sister-in-law, Peggy Rosteet; companion, Priscilla Palermo; former wife, Joan Rosteet; and lifelong friend, James Miller. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger John Rosteet Sr. and Lillian Rosteet; brother, Conway James Rosteet; and sisters-in-law, Gaynell Rosteet and Chris Rosteet.

There will be a private burial service and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles, La.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a charitable donation to any of the following: St. Henry's Catholic Church, the Diocese of Lake Charles Grief to Grace program or any organization helping pets.

