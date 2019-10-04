Home

Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 235-9449
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Gretna United Methodist Church
Whitney Avenue
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Gretna United Methodist Church
Whitney Avenue
View Map
Roger Templeton


1966 - 2019
Roger Templeton Obituary
Reverend Roger Hugh Templeton, 53, died on Oct. 1, 2019, of suicide. We ask that you open your heart and offer compassion without judgment for those that suffer from illness rooted in stigma, trauma or shame. This was how Roger practiced ministry. Sadly, he succumbed to severe depression, leaving behind heartbroken family, friends and colleagues.
Roger was born on Aug. 28, 1966, in Opelousas, La. He was preceded in death by his father, Herman; beloved mother, Elaine; and brother-in-law, Daniel. He is survived by his wife, Pam; daughter, Bethany (Cameron); stepson, Atticus; daughter, Penelope; brother, Herman Jr. (Laura); brother, John; sister, Lillie; and many very loved family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Gretna United Methodist Church on Whitney Avenue at 1 p.m. Visitation will be from 11:30 to 1 p.m.
Donations may be made in Roger's name to either Gretna United Methodist Church or the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, La., is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in American Press on Oct. 4, 2019
