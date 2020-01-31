Home

Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:30 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
More Obituaries for Roland Guillory
Roland Dennis "R.D." Guillory Obituary
R. D. Guillory, 47, of Iowa, La., passed from this life at his home surrounded by family and friends on Jan. 28, 2020.
D. was born on July 10, 1972, to Roland and Elaine (Trahan) Guillory in Lake Charles, La. After graduating from Fenton High School in 1991, he began working for Sweet Lake Land & Oil Co. He was employed there for fourteen years. R. D. then began working as a pipeline heavy equipment operator. For the past five years, he has enjoyed working for Frogco, where he was a Foreman/Amphibious Marsh equipment operator. While work was an extremely important part of his life, his family was his heart, particularly his grandchildren. He showered them with love and attention. Besides spending time with his family and friends, R. D. has a passion for the outdoors and was an avid hunter. He also loved to travel and see new places.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carla Breaux Guillory of Iowa, La.; two children, son, Dustin Guillory and wife Cheyenne of Reeves, La., daughter, Samantha Guillory and fiancé, Joshua (Dirty) Alleman of Creole, La.; his mother, Elaine Guillory of Hecker, La.; three brothers, Randy Guillory (Heather) of Moss Bluff, La., Russell Guillory (Amber) of Iowa, La., and Ryan Guillory (Lee Anna) of Hecker, La.; six grandchildren, Kash, Kaselynn, Kounty and Kaylor Guillory of Reeves, La., and Jaxon and Lincoln Alleman of Creole, La.; godchildren, Brittany Guillory, Luke Breaux, Hunner Newman; and a host of nieces and nephews and family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Roland Guillory; father-in-law, Chris Breaux; infant brother, Robert Guillory; sister-in-law, Jeanine Breaux Todd; brothers-in-law, Joey Todd and Brad Mercer; niece, Alexis Mercer.
A Mass of Christian burial is Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 10 a.m. in St. Raphael Catholic Church. The Rev. Dismas Mauk, Celebrant. Visitation begins Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a Cursillo rosary at 6:30 p.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Visitation resumes Saturday in the funeral home from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Cremation will follow the service under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.
Pallbearers assisting in his service are Paul and Stephen Canik, Russell (Cuz) Samanie, Wes Walker, Dustin Henry, Garrett (Frog) Naquin, Luke Breaux, Robert Newman, Hunner Newman, Brad Buller.
Immediately following the Mass, a reception will be held at the K C Hall, 503 East Highway 90, Iowa, La.
Published in American Press on Jan. 31, 2020
