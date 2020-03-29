|
|
Roland "Buddy" Pesson, Jr., 68, entered eternal life Friday, March 27, 2020.
Buddy Pesson was born Feb. 8, 1952 to Roland F. Pesson, Sr. and Norma Vallot Pesson. He was a 1970 graduate of Landry Memorial High School and attended McNeese State University. Buddy worked for his family business, Pesson Plumbing & Heating, Inc. from 1970 until 2017 where he advanced to General Manager and Vice President. He achieved Master Plumber status and was a member of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 106. He was also a member of the Home Builders Association of SWLA where he received many awards throughout his career and served as an officer, a member of the Board of Directors, and an honorary member of the Board of Directors. Buddy was a charter member of the SWLA Bass Club of Lake Charles. As a talented Bass fisherman, he won several 1st place titles and trophies and was considered a Professional Bass Fisherman when he received a national sponsor. He enjoyed Mardi Gras, having served as a Duke for Krewe du Bon Coeur in 1998. He also enjoyed working in his beautiful gardens, sharing his crops with others and cooking anything and everything. His greatest times were shared spending time with his wife, sons and grandchildren who knew him only as "Poppy". Buddy will be most remembered as a wonderful husband, father, son and brother, awesome "Poppy" and a well-respected friend. His bright spirit and smile will be greatly missed. Buddy was a member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church.
He leaves to honor his memory, his wife of nearly 49 years, Monica Landry Pesson of Iowa; two sons, Roland "Chip" Pesson, III of Holmwood and Cory Andrew Pesson (Jodi) of Lake Charles; his father, Roland Pesson, Sr. of Ragley; two grandsons, Conner Pesson and Brayden Pesson; two granddaughters, Darian Shivley and Kennedee Sheeley; three sisters, Brenda Wilkinson and Donna Mier, both of Lake Charles and Kitty Decareaux (David) of Canyon Lake, Texas; one brother, Steven Pesson of Sisterdale, Texas; two sisters-in-law, Charmaine Anderson (Andy) (Godchild) of Lake Charles, Lisa Landry of Lake Charles; two brothers-in-law, Ricky Landry of Youngsville and Scott Landry (Kathleen) of Lake Charles; Godchild, Kevin Morris of Lake Charles and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Norma Pesson; brother, Rodney Pesson; father and mother in law, Andrew and Geraldine Landry; brothers-in-law, Joe Landry and John Wilkinson and sister-in-law, Cindy Landry.
***Please note that the gathering capacity will be limited, as per state compliance and currently scheduled service will be immediate family only***
A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date due to the Pandemic.
Buddy's family would like to express heartfelt thanks to Dr. Jason Langhofer and the nurses and staff of The Guardian for their overwhelming love and support.
Published in American Press on Mar. 29, 2020