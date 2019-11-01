|
|
Sgt. Ronald Anthony Boutte' was born on Sept. 8, 1946, in Lake Charles, La., to the late Lionel and Velma Adele Olivier Boutte'. Ronald peacefully transitioned to everlasting rest as God called him home on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Ronald was baptized at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Lake Charles, La., and was a faithful and devoted member for over 70 years. He attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1965. He furthered his education at McNeese State University and Delta Drafting College where he received his Certification in Drafting. Sgt. Boutte' was drafted into the U.S. Army on Nov. 15, 1966. While in the 199th Infantry Brigade's 152nd Military Police, he served a tour in Vietnam in 1968 and received the National Defense Service Medal. He was awarded the Meritorious Unit Commendation Valorous Unit Award, a presidential unit citation. He was employed by Citgo Petroleum Corporation where he was promoted to Area Manager of Oil Movement and later became Manager of the Security Department. He retired with 40 years of service.
He was a life member of Lewis-Gill-Lee VFW Post 7321 where he participated in community service events to support other veterans.
He leaves to cherish his loving memory; his loving and devoted wife of 49 years and 11 months, Bettye Jean (Dartez) Boutte'; two daughters, Kristie (Derrell) Joubert Sr. and Stacey Boutte'; one sister, Sylvia Higginbotham; all of Lake Charles, La.; one godchild, Charles Jared Marchand of Houston, Texas; and a host of wonderful nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Lionel and Velma Adele Olivier Boutte'; and one daughter, Katherine Elizabeth Boutte'.
Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. in Combre Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at noon at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Mausoleum under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Nov. 1, 2019