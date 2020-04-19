|
|
Ronald Claggett Knowles, 71, born Dec. 15, 1948, went to be with the Lord on April 14, 2020. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Ronnie was the oldest of four sons born to Henry H. and Patricia Pattie Knowles. He was a 1967 graduate of LaGrange High School and attended McNeese, where he played his beloved sport of baseball and was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. Ronnie was an avid fisherman, golfer, and a devoted fan of McNeese State University Football.
Ronnie founded and was president of Safe Money Management, LLC. He had been an insurance agent and investment advisor since 1973. He loved his job and his knowledge of finances was fascinating.
Ronnie leaves behind the love of his life, wife of 23 years, Candace Vincent Knowles; his children, Clayton Knowles, Baton Rouge, Alaina Knowles Perry, Henderson, Nev., Samantha (Kyle) LaRocque, Moss Bluff, Garrett (Morgan) Chesson, LeBleu Settlement, and Justin (Lauren) Chesson of Westlake; his beloved grandchildren, Natalie Mercer, Brittany Perry, Victoria Burton, Adrian and Julian Knowles, Harlie Hiatt, Bryson, Jackson and Grayson LaRocque, Eli and Ella Chesson; three brothers, Reggie (Susie) Knowles, Carlyss, Rex (Liz) Knowles, Lake Charles, and Randy (Mary) Knowles, Shreveport; mother and father-in-love, Ernest and Valerie Vincent, Grand Lake; brothers-in-law, Coy (Bonnie) Vincent, Carlyss; Craig (Mitzi) Vincent, Moss Bluff, and Casey (Kristin) Vincent, Lake Charles; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family of the heart.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Jude Agendia and his staff as well as the doctors, nurses and staff of Heart of Hospice for attending to Ronnie and his family's needs in his final days.
Published in American Press on Apr. 19, 2020