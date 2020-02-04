Home

Hixson Welsh
412 East South Street
Welsh, LA 70591
(337) 734-2111
Ronald Dale Taylor


1946 - 2020
Ronald Dale Taylor Obituary
Ronald Dale Taylor, 73, of Welsh completed his flight home on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
He was born on Oct. 18, 1946 to Robert and Helen Taylor in Jennings, LA. His family's deep rooted love of agriculture paved the way to his life long career of flying. Growing up he spent many days with his grandfather on the family farm, leading to the sight of his first love-a cropduster. At the age of 14 he and his cousin, Biff fearlessly hopped aboard his grandfathers Luscombe Tail Dragger, flying it successfully about a mile away to his Aunt Bell's house; a buzzing she would never forget.
He was a graduate of Welsh High School, Class of 1964, after graduation he obtained his Commercial Pilot License. Many of his days he spent in the air viewing the beautiful skylines and rice fields. He was a pioneer with many organizations, teaching safety to other pilots. He was a member of National Agricultural Aviation Association (NAAA), President of NAAREF, and a PAASS Presenter.
He was welcomed into heaven by his parents and his aunt Rena Belle Monceaux.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children; Kent Taylor, Laura (Zeb) Hawkins, Stuart (Jessica) Taylor, a sister Carol (David) Fraser, grandchildren; Reece, Audrey, Annaleigh, Ada, Kynlee, and Slade; a niece Julia Fraser Harris and a nephew Andrew Lee Fraser.
The family will welcome friends at First Baptist Church of Welsh on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 beginning at 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume Wednesday at 8 a.m. until time of service. Funeral service will be Officiated by Rev. Ricky Treece, beginning at 10 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Oaklawn Cemetery.
The family extends many thanks to Golden Age of Welsh, Harbor Hospice and Heart of Hospice for their diligent care. Also a special thanks to his dear friends; Phil Stokes, Bill Sinke, and Bill Caraway.
Published in American Press on Feb. 4, 2020
