Ronald Eugene "Ron" Gharst of Lake Charles, La., passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in a local hospital.
Ron was born May 23, 1952, in Tillamook, Ore., to Jack Donald and Phyllis Watrus Gharst. He attended Washington State University before joining the Army. He served as a Medic during the Vietnam War. He moved to Lake Charles in 1990 from Clinton, Miss., and retired as a Dental Lab Technician from Quality Dental Lab. He was a Master Gardener, motorcyclist, a member of the NRA, and an avid LSU fan. His favorite charity was Boys Village.
Those left to cherish his memory are, his beloved wife of 43 years, Loretta Lynn Morrison Gharst; daughters, Dayna Lee Reed (Rob) and Erica Marie Smith (Boyd); sons, Detlef Morrison Gharst (Rachel), John Joyce Gharst; and his adopted son, Brent Daniel Hedrick (Kristin); sister, Vicki Lynn Gharst Schaffer; and brother, Dan Gharst; grandchildren, Mia Jane Gharst, and Brittany and Brandon Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his granddaughter, Evie Marie Reed.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday at 1 p.m. until the time of service.
Published in American Press on Jan. 7, 2020