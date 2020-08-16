Ronald Fredrick "Ronnie" Phillips, age 80, of Lake Charles, passed away on Aug. 15, 2020 at a local hospital in Lake Charles, La.

He was born on April 28, 1940, in Pollock, La to Fred and Vina Phillips. He was a 1958 graduate of LaGrange High School. After graduation he enlisted in the Armed Forces of the United States. He met his future wife, Darlene Phillips, while stationed at Fort Harrison in Indianapolis, In. They were married on July 1, 1960 and remained married until her death on October 2, 2005. They had two children together, Randy Phillips and Debra Phillips.

After being honorably discharged from the Army, he went on to have successful careers in the grocery business. He started off as a bag boy at Weingarten's and eventually worked his way up to become The Vice President of the Sabine Area. He also owned his own convenience store in Houston, Texas and later retired from Supervalu Grocery Store.

He then met Connie Johnson in 2008 and they married in 2012. He often joked with her and called her Maude. He would say "Hey Maude" and she would say "What Pop". They enjoyed going to their camp on Toledo Bend most weekends and he loved to go fishing. He was an avid camper in his younger years and belonged to a deer lease in Fordyce, Ar. where he loved to hunt but mostly just hang out and pass a good time with all of his friends there. He loved to support his grandchildren in all the activities they were involved in and he was a Top LSU and Saints Fan.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Fred and Vina Phillips; his grandmother, Daisy Phillips; and his brother, Timothy Phillips.

Ronnie is survived by his wife of eight years, Connie Phillips; son, Randy Phillips (Sherry Johnson); daughter, Debbie Esthay (Karl); step-daughter, Beronica Breaux; step-son, Parrish Breaux (Ashley); sister, Linda Loftin; and brother, Kenny Phillips. He had 14 grandchildren, Chris Phillips (Jacquelyn), Cassidy Phillips (Jennifer), April Sullivan, Hunter Esthay (Miranda), Kameron Esthay, Darrius Breaux, Samiyah Breaux, Jeremiah Breaux, Dante Breaux, Addy Carlin, Devin Carlin, Dorrian Breaux, Alexander Benton, and Tobias Caraigne. He also had 10 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and by many cousins, nephews and nieces.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 11 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home in Moss Bluff with the burial to follow in Mitchell Cemetery in Anacoco, La. Visitation will be on Monday, Aug. 17, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and continue on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service. The Rev. Kevin Reeves will officiate at the funeral and Ronnie's nephew Bill Loftin will officiate at the Burial.

In compliance with the current COVID 19 order, we respectfully request gatherings be limited and all attendants wear face masks.

Pallbearers will be Chris Phillips, Cassidy Phillips, Hunter Esthay, Kameron Esthay, Karl Esthay, and Parrish Breaux.

