Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Ronald Richards
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Richards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald James Richards


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald James Richards Obituary
Ronald James Richards, 83, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. He was born Aug. 25, 1936, in Henderson, Texas, to James and Voneata Patrick Richards. Mr. Richards served his country honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps for 20 years. After retiring from the military, he worked for many years as an electrician in the plants. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren's ball games, going camping and his vegetable garden.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Carolyn Sue Hanna Richards; children, Ronald James Richards II, Tammy Fruge and husband Raymond, Joy Lambert and Donna Richards; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; siblings, Joyce Picard and husband Freddie and Gail Corkan; sisters-in-law, Annie Richards and Joy Wright; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Doyle Richards and Donald Richards.
His funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff with the Rev. Kelly Craft officiating. A private internment will take place following the service. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff on Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Saturday at 9 a.m. until service time.
Published in American Press on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -