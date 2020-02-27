|
|
Ronald James Richards, 83, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. He was born Aug. 25, 1936, in Henderson, Texas, to James and Voneata Patrick Richards. Mr. Richards served his country honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps for 20 years. After retiring from the military, he worked for many years as an electrician in the plants. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren's ball games, going camping and his vegetable garden.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Carolyn Sue Hanna Richards; children, Ronald James Richards II, Tammy Fruge and husband Raymond, Joy Lambert and Donna Richards; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; siblings, Joyce Picard and husband Freddie and Gail Corkan; sisters-in-law, Annie Richards and Joy Wright; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Doyle Richards and Donald Richards.
His funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff with the Rev. Kelly Craft officiating. A private internment will take place following the service. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff on Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Saturday at 9 a.m. until service time.
Published in American Press on Feb. 27, 2020