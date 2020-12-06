Ronald James Suydam, Sr., 71, of Lake Charles, La, died at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 in a local hospital.

Born August 21, 1949 in Lake Charles, La, Mr. Suydam was a graduate of Landry Memorial High School. He resided in Jennings, La for 25 years, before moving back to Lake Charles in 2016. Mr. Suydam retired from Pitney Bowes, where he worked as a field system specialist. He was a covenant member of the Holy City Community. He enjoyed serving others and often volunteered his time for Caring Hands, Inc. He also enjoyed cooking for people; during his younger days he would often help in the kitchen to feed the homeless at St. Henry's Catholic Church. He also enjoyed doing the legwork and research for all of his family and friends and enjoyed tinkering and fixing things around the house.

Mr. Suydam is survived by his children, Katherine Renee Suydam Lobo, Ronald J. Suydam, Jr., Christopher P. Suydam, Anthony C. Suydam, Rebecca Louise Sydam MacDougall, and Matthew J. Suydam; step-daughters, Cindy Cedars and Summer Cedars Woods; brothers, Michael "Mickey" Suydam and Robert "Bob" Suydam; sister, Joyce Suydam Mattix; best friend, Deacon Edward McNally; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who lovingly called him "Grumpy".

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sandra Gayle Turner Suydam and second wife, Patricia Kay Savell Suydam.

His cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. Private inurnment will be in Calvary Holy Family Mausoleum in Jennings. A memorial service will be held at a later date once it is safe to gather.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to Caring Hands, Inc., P.O. Box 1204, Jennings, LA 70546.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store