Ronald James "Jimmy" Taylor, 60, of Sweetlake, passed away at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in his residence.

Mr. Taylor was born on Sept. 6, 1958, in Sweetlake and was a graduate of Grand Lake High School. He resided in the Sweetlake/Grand Lake area all of his life. In his earlier years, he was a rice farmer and later began his career with Devall Diesel where he retired as a master mechanic. Mr. Taylor was a member of Grand Lake Faith Temple.

He was an avid shooter and belonged to the Southwest Louisiana Rifle and Pistol Club. He was also a member of the Seven Slot Society. Mr. Taylor enjoyed many things in life including motorcycle riding, working with horses, hunting and fishing, and most of all, spending time with his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 42 years, Annette Taylor of Sweetlake; children, Jessica Griffin (Jeff) of Grand Lake, and Patrick Taylor (Kelsey) of Sweetlake; mother, Anna Belle Aguillard Taylor of Sweetlake; siblings, Brenda Smith and Troy, Mike, and Tommy Taylor; six grandchildren, Ava and Anna Griffin, Willow and Tucker Taylor, and Abbigail and Cassandra Dowers.

He was preceded in death by his father, Steve Buck Taylor; and two brothers, Steven Buck Taylor Jr. and Paul Bryan Taylor.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Andrew Martin will officiate. Burial will follow in Sweetlake-Grand Lake Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Friday from noon until the start of the service. Published in American Press on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary