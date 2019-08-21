|
Ronald Keith Phelps, 79, of Sulphur, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in the Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home with his family at his side.
Ron, a North Carolina native, served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and the Korean Conflict. He moved to Sulphur in 1976 and was Plant Manager at Air Liquide and retired after 29 years of service. Ron volunteered with the Amateur Radio Group in SWLA. He served on the boards of SWLA Safety Council, 911 Communications District, and Crime Stoppers. He also worked with the Office of Homeland Security on Emergency Communications in SWLA. In his spare time he was active in his Ham Radio Club with the call number of "kc5fgo'. He faithfully attended several Bible study groups and loved growing in his faith. Ron loved Sunday coffee with family and looked forward to spending time with all the grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 8 years, Dolores Phelps; daughter, Jodie Weaver (Eric); stepchildren, Terry Collins (David), Tony LaFleur (Kim) and Mike LaFleur; sister, Dottie Mack; grandchildren, Kyrie and Aleigh Weaver, Zachary and Breanna Phelps; Dustin Collins(Randi), James Collins, Christine Watzlavik (Blake) and Matthew and Kristian LaFleur; and great-grandchildren, Aidan Williams, Hartley and Grahm Collins, Naomi and Joseph Watzlavik, and Kendalie LaFleur.
A Celebration of Ron's life was held on what would have been his 80th Birthday, Aug. 20, 2019, at 5 p.m. in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Jody Barrilleaux was the Celebrant. A gathering of family and friends began at 4 p.m. until time of service at 5 p.m. Those in attendance enjoyed Birthday Cake after the service.
Published in American Press on Aug. 21, 2019