Ronald "Ronnie" Lee Stanley, 66, entered life Sept. 24, 1953, as the first child of Jewel Harper Stanley and Lloyd Stanley, and by grace peacefully left his earthly body on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, from a local hospital.
Ron shared his love of music at LaGrange High School, McNeese State University, Boulevard Baptist Church and Sale Street Baptist Church, where he also served as a sound tech for several years. He was honored to be asked to sing for many weddings, funerals and other special events. His other best memories were coaching sports and being involved in youth ministry programs.
As an insurance agent, he made many friends personally servicing his clients.
He leaves to honor his memory, one son, Ross Lee Stanley, wife Alyssa of Lake Charles, and his first grandchild expected soon; special friend, Paula Jacobs; beloved cousin, Christine Bethea; and former wife, Delane W. Stanley.
Ron's family extends many thanks to his faithful, best bud, Dwight Minton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and twin brothers, Randall and Raymond Stanley.
In compliance with state order, his services will be a private family gathering. Graveside service will be at Highland Memory Gardens under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
Memorial donations in Ronnie's name may be made to Gideons Bibles International at Gideons.org or Sale Street Baptist Church Reap the Harvest Campaign, at salestreet.org or 1611 W. Sale Road, Lake Charles, LA 70605.
Published in American Press on Apr. 26, 2020