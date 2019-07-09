Home

Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Houston River Baptist Church
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Houston River Baptist Church
Ronald Luther "Ron" Riffe

Ronald Luther "Ron" Riffe Obituary
Ronald "Ron" Luther Riffe, 67, of Sulphur, passed away on July 6, 2019, in his residence surrounded by his family. He was born in Welsh, W.V., and lived in Sulphur since 2002. Ron proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, retiring in 1993 as 1st Class Sargent after 23 years of service.
Ron is survived by his wife, Patricia Davis Riffe of Sulphur; children, Ronald Riffe and wife Aimee of WaKeeney, Kan., Stacey Vennes and husband Kenny of Lake Charles, Heather Lawson of Florida, Amanda Melancon and husband Scott of Sulphur, Shawn Perkins and wife Susie of Fulton, Mo., and Cora Riffe of Sulphur; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Bonnie Ellen Laudermilt and husband Larry of Jackson, Ohio, and Betty Ann Clark of Elizabethton of Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Luna Riffe; and his brother, Redford Riffe all of Jackson, Ohio.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Houston River Baptist Church. Visitation will begin from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. July 11, 2019, at Houston River Baptist Church prior to memorial services. Pastor Lonnie Gothrup will officiate services. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on July 9, 2019
