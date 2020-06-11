Ronnie Kibodeaux passed away due to complications from a ruptured aneurysm on June 8, 2020, in a local hospital.

Ronnie was born Aug. 27, 1945, in Lake Charles to Wilton and Dorothy Kibodeaux. He lived most of his life in Lake Charles. He attended Central School and graduated from Lake Charles High School in 1963. He worked over 50 years in HVAC sales and service and retired from Coburn Supply in 2012 after 25 years of service. He was an avid golfer, New Orleans Saints, and LSU Tiger football and baseball fan.

In the early 70s, Jackie Baukman arrived to pick up a part order at Solar Supply where Ronnie was working. He couldn't help but notice her in her yellow bellbottom hip-huggers. They struck up a friendship, and went on their first date on Sept. 19, 1974. They married exactly one month later on Oct. 19, 1974, and the rest is history! Ronnie loved life and laughter. He was a notorious practical joker. Most of all, he adored Jackie, his children and grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory are, his beloved wife of 45 years, Jackie Baukman Kibodeaux; his son, Ryan Kibodeaux (Misty) of Sulphur; daughters, Charmaine Sullivan, Wendy Curphy Aguillard (Brandon) and Lori Kibodeaux, all of Lake Charles; siblings, Billy Kibodeaux (Jeannie), Michael Hebert (Dayna), Brad Hebert, Ricky Hebert and Karen Kibodeaux Myers; grandchildren, Garett Curphy, Steven Sullivan, Carrie Kibodeaux, Ashton Kibodeaux, Gavin Kibodeaux, Dylan Cini and Kynzie Kibodeaux; many nieces and nephews; and too many friends to count.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilton Kibodeaux and Dorothy Hebert; his grandmothers, Lydia Ashworth and Fanny Kibodeaux; and his grandson, Hunter Wayne Curphy.

A Memorial Gathering will be Friday, June 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Steve James will officiate. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.

Mr. Kibodeaux's family would like to give heartfelt thanks to Christus St. Patrick Hospital CCU nurses and staff, and Dr. Xavier Mousset for their care and compassion.

