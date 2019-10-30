|
|
Funeral services for Ronald Wayne Dyer will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in the White Oaks Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Jason Townley officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Naval Honor Guard. Committal service will follow in the Oakdale Cemetery under the direction of White Oaks Funeral Home, Oakdale.
Ronnie, 72, of Lake Charles, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in the Harbor Hospice – Lake Charles with his loving family by his side. He was born May 17, 1947, in Oakdale, to the union of Willard L. Dyer and Genevieve Strother Dyer. In 1964, Ronnie joined the U.S. Navy. He was an alumnus of Oakdale High School graduating in 1965. He worked in the industry along the gulf coast. Ronnie worked as a welder and chief inspector on various pipeline and enjoyed traveling across the country. Ronnie also, enjoyed his time at home cooking and boiling crawfish for his family. He will be remembered by his family as a loving husband, father, PawPaw, brother and dear friend to all.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Marlene Dyer Ray and Lorenda Blose; and his mother-in-law, Bunny Mallett.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 24 years, Angela Mallett Dyer of Lake Charles; five children, Shawnette Dyer (Jeff) Welch of Sugartown, Will (Robyn) Dyer of Covington, Texas, Ronald "T-Ron" (Kim) Dyer II of Moss Bluff, John Dyer of Lake Charles and Corey (Kirsten) McManus of Lake Charles; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Linda (James) Brabham of Oakdale; one brother, Mike (Brenda) Dyer of Moss Bluff; along with a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers to serve will be Charles Smith, Matt Medley, Christian Dyer, Tanner Dyer, Anthony Hopkins and Brandon Mallett.
Visitation will be held in the White Oaks Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. then on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in the chapel.
The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation for the compassionate, loving care given both in the home and inpatient by the staff of Harbor Hospice and his nurse, Jess Spell.
Published in American Press on Oct. 30, 2019