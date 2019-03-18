Home

Christensen Funeral Home and Cemetery - DeQuincy
1810 West 4th Street P.O. Box 600
DeQuincy, LA 70633
(337) 786-2999
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Singer Pentecostal Church
1417 Newlin Cemetery Rd
Singer, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Singer Pentecostal Church
1417 Newlin Cemetery Rd
Singer, LA
View Map
Ronnie "Bo" Cagle Obituary
Ronnie "Bo" Cagle, 76, of Singer, La., was born Jan. 12, 1943. in Merryville, La. and passed away March 16, 2019, in Singer.
Bo is survived by his companion, Debra Hudson; son, Ronnie "Donel" Cagle; grandchildren, Cutter Denmon and wife, Kennedy, Copper Cagle, Caymen Marceaux and Caison Cousins; and sisters, Betty Cryar and husband, Jim and Karen Hyatt and husband, Charlie. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Dione Cagle; parents, Henry Leo Cagle and Gladys Juanita Belvin; brother, Don L. Cagle.
Family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Monday, March 18, at Singer Pentecostal Church, 1417 Newlin Cemetery Rd., Singer. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at the church. Interment to follow at Havens Cemetery in Singer.
Arrangements are being handled by Riley Smith Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth Street, DeQuincy, La.
Published in American Press on Mar. 18, 2019
