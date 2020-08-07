Dr. Ronnie Ray Ceasar Sr., 67, departed this life on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in New Orleans, La. He was born May 11, 1953, to Lester Cezar and Hazel M. Brown Cezar in Lafayette, La.
Dr. Ron was the oldest of 8 children and grew up in Allen Parish, La. He graduated from Kinder High School, Grambling State University with a degree in Accounting, in 2008, and Southern University of Baton Rouge with an Master's in Business Administration and Ph. D.
He was a civil rights warrior and has networks all over the state of Louisiana. He was president and CEO of Ceasar's Accounting Tax Services Inc., People of Weighing Equal Rights Inc., (or POWER, Inc.), and The Reporter News Magazine. He founded P.O.W.E.R. in 1990.
He was a 32nd Degree Mason, Knight of Columbus, Knight of Peter Claver, Holy Name Society Member, Member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Life Member of NAACP, Grambling Alumni Association, Naval Officer of the United States Navy, Candidate for Governor in 2011 and U.S. Congress in 2012 (5th Congressional District).
He leaves to cherish his memories his children, Cheryl Ceasar (Jermaine) of Lake Charles, La., and Deanna Ceasar of New Orleans, La.; the mother of his children and former wife of 28 years, Joyce Decarlo Ceasar, to whom he remained a friend; his siblings, Dan Ceasar, (Mary) of Shreveport, La., Nettie Scott (Joseph) of Lafayette, La., Orelia Ceasar of Lake Charles, La., Irene Fontenot, (Mike) of Rayne, La.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Hazel Cezar; two sons, Ronnie Ray Ceasar Jr., and Randall Cezar; five brothers, Tommy Ceasar, Clifton Ceasar, Eddie Cezar, Odom Cezar and Jimmy Cezar; and one sister, Velma Ceasar.
A public walk-up visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. family visitation at 12:30 p.m., and a private funeral service for immediate family at 1:30 p.m. at King's Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ceasar Cemetery in Duralde, La., under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
If you would like to send flowers to King's Funeral Home in Lake Charles, La., or in lieu of flowers, monetary gifts can be sent to the Ronnie Ceasar Legacy to support his family, future grandbaby due December 2020, and causes that were important to him. Give online via Paypal using ronnieceasarlegacy@gmail.com
