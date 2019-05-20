Home

KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 HWY 14
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
Rosa Babineaux
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Throne of Grace Fellowship Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Throne of Grace Fellowship Church
Rosa Babineaux Obituary
Rosa Babineaux, 66, departed this life on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at a local hospital in Lake Charles, La. She was born Dec. 24, 1952, to Raymond Payne Sr. and Edna Mae Payne. She worked in retail at J.C. Penny until her retirement. She enjoyed going to church, playing with her grandchildren, and visiting her brothers and sisters.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Angela Babineaux-Dodd of Lake Charles, La.; bonus daughter, Patsy Patton Babineaux of Jacksonville, Fla.; her siblings, Raymond (Shirley) Payne Jr., Alfred (Saprina) Payne Sr., Gloria (Edmond) Rideaux, Brenda Payne, Sheryl (Aaron) Tankerson, all of Lake Charles, La., and Esther Payne of Arlington, Texas; her grandchildren, Kayla Dodd, Ericka Dodd, Ernest Dodd, Lamont Dodd Jr., Nicole Chretien, Gregory Chretien and Nathaniel Ryan; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Payne Sr. and Edna Payne; and two sisters, Margaret Francis and Lillian Payne Winford.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. and funeral service at noon at Throne of Grace Fellowship Church, Dr. Boyace Harlan Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Perkins Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on May 20, 2019
