Rosa Bea Dobbins-Fontenot, 80, died at 12:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Lake Charles, La.
Born Dec. 9, 1938, to Hezekiah and Elizabeth Washington Dobbins. Rosa was a proud graduate of W. O. Boston High School and was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant for forty-five years at Christus St. Patrick Hospital.
Those left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Bridgette and husband Mark Thierry; sister, Joyce Dobbins Williams; grandsons, Brandon Fontenot, Marcus Thierry and Matthew Thierry; nieces, Sharon and husband Harold Stewart, Karen and husband Kevin Brown, Jacqueline and husband Joseph Baxter; great-nieces, Raven Dobbins, Alyssa Alexis, JaRekia Baxter Miles, JaKeita Baxter; great-nephews, Devin Dobbins and Kendall Sylvain. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hezekiah and Elizabeth Washington Dobbin; sisters, Gussie Harrison and Willie Mae Thomas; brothers, Ernest and wife Marie Dobbins, Huey and wife Essie Pearl Dobbins; brother-in-law, Willie Williams; nephew, Kevin Wayne Dobbins.
Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, from 10 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. at Combre Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at noon at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Sept. 20, 2019