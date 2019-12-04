|
Rosalie Thistrup, 72, of Sulphur, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at a local nursing home. She was born on Dec. 5, 1946. Rosalie was a very faithful and active member of First Baptist Church of Sulphur.
Rosalie is survived by her two brothers, Buddy (Marie) Thistrup of DeRidder, and Gilbert (BJ) Thistrup of Selma, Ala.; four sisters, Mary Ann Hoelzer, Anita (Roland Jr.) LeBrun, both of Choupique, Theresa Pruitt of DeQuincy, and Ann (Jerry) LeBrun of Carlyss; two brothers-in-law, Gene Broussard and Matt Matthews; two sisters-in-law, Misti Thistrup and Kathy Thistrup; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Daniel Thistrup; brothers, Jimmy Thistrup and Wilson Thistrup; sisters, Linda Matthews and Easter Mae Broussard; and brothers-in-law, Harold Hoelzer and Dwaine Pruitt.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home with Dr. David Holder officiating. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Friday, Dec. 6, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until time of the service.
Published in American Press on Dec. 4, 2019