|
|
Rosalie Tramonte Bertrand, 78, passed away in a local hospital on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
She was born on Nov. 23, 1941 to Mary and Nick Tramonte in Lake Charles, La.
She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and for the love she had for her pet dogs. She was devoted to her Catholic faith and always true to her Italian heritage. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Susan Landreneau (Steve), Nick Bertrand (Sherry) and Greg Bertrand; grandchildren, Michael Landreneau, Alison Clanton, Haylie Menard; extended grandchild, Tara LaBruyere; nine great grandchildren; sister, Ann Ball (Alvis); and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Shelton Bertrand; parents; and brother, Joseph Nick Tramonte.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Father Trey Ange will officiate. Burial will take place in Consolata Cemetery following the service under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will take place Monday at Johnson Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 12:40 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 11:30 a.m.
Published in American Press on Jan. 26, 2020