Rose Ann Voge, 77, a resident of Sulphur, La., passed from this life on June 7, 2019, surrounded by her family and endearing husband of 53 years.

Rose was born in Leesville, La., on Sept. 26, 1941, to Mr. and Mrs. J.G. Alley. Rose and her husband Max were wed in 1965. She was a graduate of Leesville High School. Rose received her Bachelor of Education from Northwestern State University and her Masters of Education and Masters Plus 30 of Education from McNeese State University. Rose taught hundreds of students in Calcasieu Parish throughout her 25-year career in the Reading Laboratory, one of the most important things in her life: how to read. She greatly enjoyed teaching.

Rose was a longtime member of Wesley United Methodist Church, a fine participant with the Diamond Dancers, and a superb seamstress. She enjoyed bible studies, camping, and spending time with family and friends. Rose will be greatly missed by many.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Jessie Lea Martin Alley; two children, Jeffery Allen and James Andrew; and numerous aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her husband, Max Voge; their son, John Voge; two grandchildren, Kristly Murphy, and her husband Blake, Garret Voge and his wife Megan; and two great-grandchildren; Baylin and Bowen Murphy.

A gathering of friends will be held on June 10, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary of Wesley United Methodist Church of Sulphur, 423 Live Oak St., Sulphur, LA 70663. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Sherry Zehner is to officiate. Published in American Press on June 9, 2019