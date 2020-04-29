|
Rose Roseman Katz passed away peacefully Sunday morning, April 26, 2020. She was born in Galveston, Texas, on Feb. 10, 1926, as the only daughter of Hyman and Riva Roseman. She grew up in Galveston and attended Ball High School. She was working for Lykes Lines steamship company when she attended a USO dance and met the love of her life, Sol Katz, a skinny soldier from Ohio. They married after the War and were an inseparable team in life and business for over 60 years. They were always the last ones to leave a dance or a party.
Rose and Sol ran a small chain of Liquor Stores in Texas City, Texas, for many years. After Hurricane Rita, they moved to Lake Charles to be with their family. Upon retirement, Rose stayed busy volunteering at hospitals in the various communities in which she lived. She was determined to make life better for the patients as well as the families of those who were dealing with illness.
Rose had two sons, David and Bruce. In 1976, David married Leslie Goldsmith from Lake Charles and in 1989, Bruce also married a Lake Charles girl, Judy Davidson.
Rose was the ultimate mother and grandmother. Both of her sons had close friends that lost their mothers at an early age. She selflessly stepped in to fill the void in their lives. There was plenty of her love to go around. Later in life, She and Sol became the ultimate grandparents to Lindsay, Jeff, Ben and Sarah. Summers at the beach, hiking in Colorado, trips to Astroworld, attending baseball/softball games, and summer concerts were just a few of the activities they enjoyed with the kids.
After moving to Lake Charles, Rose and Sol became "gym rats." They were a fixture at Christus Athletic Club (Gigi's) and never missed a day until Sol passed away. Then Rose began going to the gym once in the morning and again in the afternoon every day of the week. At 93, her knees finally gave out and she moved to The Gardens assisted living where she was given the very best of care by Mary, Donna, Melissa, and the staff at the facility. The family is immeasurably grateful to all of her care givers who always treated her lovingly with dignity and respect.
She will be laid to rest, next to her beloved Sol, in Lake Charles, with a small private ceremony.
Anyone who desires to honor her memory is asked to consider seeking out a member of their own family or a close friend who may need some type of help, support or direction. The greatest tribute to Rose would be for you to take care of that person in a kind and compassionate way as she would have.
Published in American Press on Apr. 29, 2020