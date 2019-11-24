|
Rose Louise Cox, 88, of Sulphur, passed away on Nov. 22, 2019, in her residence. Rose lived in Sulphur since 1954 and was a member of First Pentecostal Church of Sulphur since 1957. Rose loved her church, all her family church friends and took great pride in putting special touches to the church's flower beds. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, cooking and baking. Rose sold many of her baked good all over the Sulphur area. She was a great shrimper and became very good at casting a net.
Rose is survived by her husband of 73 years, Lane Carlos Cox of Sulphur; son, Johnny L. Cox of Sulphur; daughter, Cathie Cox Lee and husband Rev. Jimmy Lee of Pascagoula, Miss.; two grandchildren, Nathan Lee and wife Samantha and Amy Lee Blecher and husband, Tim; four great-grandsons, Mark, Dalton, Tanis and Falon; one great-great granddaughter, Isabella; and a brother, Jack Ward and wife Sandra of Ringgold, La. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus and Floyce Ward.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at First Pentecostal Church in Sulphur with Pastor Harlan Morgan officiating. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6-9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at the church and continue at 11 a.m. until time of the service Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Published in American Press on Nov. 24, 2019