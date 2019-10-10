|
Memorial service for Mrs. Rose Marie Andrus Clement, 83, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in the St. Lawrence Catholic Church with the Rev. William Miller officiating. Her wishes were to be cremated. Arrangements are under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home of Jennings. Mrs. Clement passed away surrounded by her family at 3:51 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in her residence. Visitation will be at the church from 9 a.m. until time of service Friday. A rosary will be recited at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
She was raised in Andrus Cove and spent her adult life in the Hathaway area. She was employed by the Zigler Foundation and later worked in the Jeff Davis Parish District Attorney's Office under the administration of Bernard Marcantel and Wendell Miller. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church.
Known to many as Granny, she was quick witted and enjoyed making fudge for family and friends. She took great pride in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include one daughter, Pam (Dean) Landry of Hathaway; one son, Ken (Sayuri) Clement of Houston; one sister, Hortense Smith of Jennings; one sister-in-law, Mary Ann Clement Hardee; four grandchildren, Nicki (Cody) Guidry, Riki Clement, Megan Landry, Mari Clement; and three great-grandchildren, Sienna, Noah and Adeline Guidry.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Lee James Clement; her parents, Joseph Carol and Doris Ortego Andrus; three sisters, Eula Mae Tygrett, Laura Roy, Rita Lowery; and brothers, Sidney, George and Henry Andrus.
Published in American Press on Oct. 10, 2019