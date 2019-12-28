|
|
Rose Marie St. John Cooke passed away on December 26, 2019 after a lengthy illness.
She lived a long and happy life as a mom to two children and grandmother to five. Rose earned a bachelor's and master's degrees from McNeese State University and taught fifth grade at R.W. Vincent school in Sulphur, then went on to be a resource teacher and specialist. Born in Westlake, Rose met her lifelong love Fred Cooke in the ROTC program at McNeese in 1957. They were married for 60 years, during which time she was a dedicated companion for countless antique car and school sports related adventures.
She is survived by her husband, a resident of Stonebridge assisted living memory loss unit in Sulphur, a daughter, Lori Cooke, two granddaughters, Maggie Cooke and Emma Scott, and three grandsons, Walter Scott, and Cody and Connor Cooke, a sister, Nancy Dommert, and a brother, John St. John. She is preceded in death by her son, Fred Cooke, Jr., and her parents, Margaret and Dan St. John.
Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, January 3, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be in Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery in Lake Charles. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in her name to DefeatMSA.org. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in American Press on Dec. 29, 2019