James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-4173
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
The Father's House,
2955 Legion Street
Rose Mary (Thomas) Gordon


1946 - 2019
Rose Mary (Thomas) Gordon Obituary
Rose Mary Thomas Gordon, 73, was born Oct. 29, 1946, to the late Percy and Ezola Semien Thomas in Lake Charles, La., where she was a member of The Father's House Ministries. Rose wore many hats, of which she was a phlebotomist, a florist, and also a cake decorator. She departed this life on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in her residence. She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Charles L. Gordon; daughter, Aurea N. Gordon; son, Gary Gordon; stepdaughter, Annette (Chad) Victorian; four sisters, Brenda (Amos) Collins, Linda Faye Thomas (Greg) Massington, Patricia Brasfield and Janice Thomas; two brothers, Percy (Gail) Thomas Jr. and Robert L. (Linda) Thomas; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends. Her funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at The Father's House, 2955 Legion Street. Pastor Michael Honore will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday from 9 a.m. in the church
Published in American Press on Dec. 11, 2019
