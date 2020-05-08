Rose Whitlock, 86, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in a local care facility.

Rose was born on Sept. 2, 1933, in Birmingham, Ala., to William and Minnie Watkins. She was employed for many years at the Calcasieu Parish School Board. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and as an excellent cook. Rose was a member of First Baptist Church of Moss Bluff and was in the Triple L Club.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Norma Jean Whitlock Benoit of League City, Texas, Linda Joyce Whitlock McCain of Moss Bluff, La., Debra Faye Whitlock Kennedy of Baton Rouge, La., and Dr. Michael Wade Whitlock of Pollock, La.; grandchildren, Steven Dewayne Benoit (Kim) and Brandon Scott McCain (Courtney); great-grandchildren, Alexandra Rose Benoit, Katheryn Elise Benoit, Alec Brandon McCain and Bralyn Alise McCain.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Odel Whitlock; three brothers and two sisters; and granddaughter, Michelle Lynn Benoit.

In compliance with current state regulations, private service has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the nurses and staff of The Guardian where Rose was affectionately known as "Sweet Rose", Dr. Brian Clement and the nurses and staff of Brighton Bridge Hospice for their compassion and care.

