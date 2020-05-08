Rose Whitlock
1933 - 2020
Rose Whitlock, 86, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in a local care facility.
Rose was born on Sept. 2, 1933, in Birmingham, Ala., to William and Minnie Watkins. She was employed for many years at the Calcasieu Parish School Board. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and as an excellent cook. Rose was a member of First Baptist Church of Moss Bluff and was in the Triple L Club.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Norma Jean Whitlock Benoit of League City, Texas, Linda Joyce Whitlock McCain of Moss Bluff, La., Debra Faye Whitlock Kennedy of Baton Rouge, La., and Dr. Michael Wade Whitlock of Pollock, La.; grandchildren, Steven Dewayne Benoit (Kim) and Brandon Scott McCain (Courtney); great-grandchildren, Alexandra Rose Benoit, Katheryn Elise Benoit, Alec Brandon McCain and Bralyn Alise McCain.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Odel Whitlock; three brothers and two sisters; and granddaughter, Michelle Lynn Benoit.
In compliance with current state regulations, private service has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the nurses and staff of The Guardian where Rose was affectionately known as "Sweet Rose", Dr. Brian Clement and the nurses and staff of Brighton Bridge Hospice for their compassion and care.

Published in American Press on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

10 entries
May 8, 2020
Bye Aunt Rosie Mae you will be dearly missed. My favorite Aunt, a beautiful lady inside and out. Rest in peace I love you.
Patricia Thibodeaux
Family
May 8, 2020
So many wonderful childhood memories of Ms Rose Sending Prayers and Love to her whole family.Such a great Lady.❤
Belinda Jackson Breaux
May 8, 2020
Sure will miss seeing Rose. Brenda, Alice, and I were just wondering how she was doing on Wednesday.
Linda LeBato
Friend
May 8, 2020
RIP sweet Lady!
Dalana Bolen
Friend
May 8, 2020
Goodbye for now to a sweet lady who always had a beautiful smile and a kind word to share.
Emma Guillory
Friend
May 8, 2020
Todd Whitlock
Family
May 8, 2020
Rose subbed for me for yrs on the school bus. I was thinking of her just last week. She was Sweet Rose She was a very nice lady. I loved her
Katie Stemmler
Coworker
May 8, 2020
Debbie, I hope that you, Norma, Linda, and Michael are comforted by knowing that those who cannot be with you during these unprecedented times are wrapping their arms around you, lifting Sweet Rose up to her heavenly reward, and supporting all of you through prayer.
Nina Ford
Friend
May 7, 2020
Will always love and appreciate you, you were the best cousin a person could ever have !!
Junior and Mary Ethel Watson
Family
May 7, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family Dr Whitlock.
Jodi Stevens
Friend
