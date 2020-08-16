Ross Kanan Broussard, age 19, of Hackberry, La went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Ross was born on Dec. 18, 2000 in Lake Charles, La.

Ross owned and operated Broussard Lawn Service. He was also enrolled at Sowela in Instrumentation and Electrical. Ross was ambitious, caring, giving of himself to everyone. He was always ready to help, never expected anything in return and wise beyond his years. Ross was well loved by all, a leader and respected by his peers. Ross received his Lord and Savior at a young age and was very active in his church. Ross loved every aspect of the outdoors. If he wasn't working or helping someone you could find him fishing or in the marsh. He also was a phenomenal cook. Ross was a person that everyone would be proud to be able to call him their son, grandson, or friend. Ross will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Carl and Shirline Broussard, paternal great-grandparents, Guy and Lucille Broussard, maternal great-grandparents, Moise and Eula Mae Campbell, and Stanford and Gertie LaBauve.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his loving parents, Max and Teresa Broussard; brother, Reese Broussard; sister, Remi Broussard all of Hackberry; maternal grandparents, Jackie and Barbara LaBauve of Carlyss; aunt and uncle, Pam Ippolito and husband, Billy of Toms River, NJ; aunt, Deborah Cloud and husband, Kelly of Hackberry; aunt, Becky Powell and husband, Shay of Tallahassee, Fl; uncle, Keith LaBauve and wife, Jenny of Carlyss; numerous cousins, aunts, uncles; and many friends.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at Community Center in Hackberry. Visitation will resume at 1 p.m. until time of service on Tuesday at Hackberry High School Gym.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 in the Hackberry High School Gym. Pastor Monte Rowse will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hackberry Community Cemetery under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home.

