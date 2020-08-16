1/1
Ross Kanan Broussard
2000 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ross's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ross Kanan Broussard, age 19, of Hackberry, La went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Ross was born on Dec. 18, 2000 in Lake Charles, La.
Ross owned and operated Broussard Lawn Service. He was also enrolled at Sowela in Instrumentation and Electrical. Ross was ambitious, caring, giving of himself to everyone. He was always ready to help, never expected anything in return and wise beyond his years. Ross was well loved by all, a leader and respected by his peers. Ross received his Lord and Savior at a young age and was very active in his church. Ross loved every aspect of the outdoors. If he wasn't working or helping someone you could find him fishing or in the marsh. He also was a phenomenal cook. Ross was a person that everyone would be proud to be able to call him their son, grandson, or friend. Ross will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Carl and Shirline Broussard, paternal great-grandparents, Guy and Lucille Broussard, maternal great-grandparents, Moise and Eula Mae Campbell, and Stanford and Gertie LaBauve.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his loving parents, Max and Teresa Broussard; brother, Reese Broussard; sister, Remi Broussard all of Hackberry; maternal grandparents, Jackie and Barbara LaBauve of Carlyss; aunt and uncle, Pam Ippolito and husband, Billy of Toms River, NJ; aunt, Deborah Cloud and husband, Kelly of Hackberry; aunt, Becky Powell and husband, Shay of Tallahassee, Fl; uncle, Keith LaBauve and wife, Jenny of Carlyss; numerous cousins, aunts, uncles; and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at Community Center in Hackberry. Visitation will resume at 1 p.m. until time of service on Tuesday at Hackberry High School Gym.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 in the Hackberry High School Gym. Pastor Monte Rowse will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hackberry Community Cemetery under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Community Center
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Hackberry High School Gym
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Hackberry High School Gym
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved