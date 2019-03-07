|
|
Roxana Marie LeDoux, 68, died Monday, March 4, 2019, in her residence.
She was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur. She enjoyed gardening, collecting dolls, and taking care of her dogs. Roxana was a member of Lighthouse Tabernacle in Sulphur.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas Carroll LeDoux Sr.; her son, Thomas Carroll LeDoux Jr. and wife Stephanie; her daughter, Hope Watkins and husband Michael; her bonus son, Clint Bumgarden; her siblings, Ronella Fontenot, Trudy Bertrand, and Dennis Peter Carlin III, all of Sulphur; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Janice Hartstine.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Alan Upton will officiate. Burial will be in Farquar Cemetery in Sulphur. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. Friday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Mar. 7, 2019