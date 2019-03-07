Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roxana LeDoux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roxana Marie LeDoux

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roxana Marie LeDoux Obituary
Roxana Marie LeDoux, 68, died Monday, March 4, 2019, in her residence.
She was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur. She enjoyed gardening, collecting dolls, and taking care of her dogs. Roxana was a member of Lighthouse Tabernacle in Sulphur.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas Carroll LeDoux Sr.; her son, Thomas Carroll LeDoux Jr. and wife Stephanie; her daughter, Hope Watkins and husband Michael; her bonus son, Clint Bumgarden; her siblings, Ronella Fontenot, Trudy Bertrand, and Dennis Peter Carlin III, all of Sulphur; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Janice Hartstine.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Alan Upton will officiate. Burial will be in Farquar Cemetery in Sulphur. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. Friday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now