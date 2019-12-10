|
The family of Mr. Roy Steve Norris, 78, of Jennings, wishes to announce his passing on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at his home after a lengthy illness. Mr. Norris moved here from Houston, Texas, in 1976. He served his country during peacetime in the U.S. Army. He worked as a trucker in the transportation industry.
Mr. Norris leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Gail Laughlin Norris; sister, Louise Wright of Houston, Texas; and brother, Bob Norris of Morris, Okla.; and his beloved dog, Sport
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samual P. Norris and Jewel Leasure Norris; and four brothers, Tommy, Daniel, John and Jerry Norris.
In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Norris and his family have entrusted his cremation to Miguez Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Dec. 10, 2019