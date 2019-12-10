Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miguez Funeral Home - Jennings
114 East Shankland Avenue
Jennings, LA 70546
337-824-1862
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Norris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Steve Norris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy Steve Norris Obituary
The family of Mr. Roy Steve Norris, 78, of Jennings, wishes to announce his passing on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at his home after a lengthy illness. Mr. Norris moved here from Houston, Texas, in 1976. He served his country during peacetime in the U.S. Army. He worked as a trucker in the transportation industry.
Mr. Norris leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Gail Laughlin Norris; sister, Louise Wright of Houston, Texas; and brother, Bob Norris of Morris, Okla.; and his beloved dog, Sport
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samual P. Norris and Jewel Leasure Norris; and four brothers, Tommy, Daniel, John and Jerry Norris.
In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Norris and his family have entrusted his cremation to Miguez Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -