Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Roy Victor Broussard


1922 - 2020
Roy Victor Broussard Obituary
Roy Victor Broussard, 97, of Lake Charles, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at his residence. He was born to his late parents, Ernest and Azelie Broussard on May 4, 1922, in Abbeville, La. He served during World War II in the South Pacific with the U.S. Army. He was with the 1906 Engineer Aviation Battalion. He enjoyed duck hunting and fishing very much.
He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Eva "Faye" Broussard; two daughters, Janice Broussard of Lake Charles, Myra Wright and husband Gerald of LeBlanc; one sister, Lillie Mae Thibeaux of Abbeville; three grandchildren, Joseph "Joey" Anderson and wife Cari, Chad Wright and wife Danielle, Brandon Wright and wife Piper; six great-grandchildren, Dalton, Tatum, Tucker, Annalyce, Charli and Amelia Wright; along with two great-great grandsons, William and Owen Wright.
Roy was preceded in death by one brother, Otis Broussard; and four sisters, Lilly B. Choate, Lillian B. Prejean, Marie Bernice B. Erikson and Delta B. Goos.
Service will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Samuel Orsot officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Friday from 8 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.
Published in American Press on Jan. 15, 2020
