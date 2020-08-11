Royce Lamar Hetzler, age 58, of Westlake, La., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Royce was born Feb. 8, 1962, Jerry Allen Hetzler and Glenda Mae Willard Hetzler.

Royce was a lifelong resident of Westlake. He loved riding his Harley especially with his son Keylan on the back. Also he loved hunting and fishing with his family. Royce love his Westwood church family. He will be truly missed

Those left to cherish Royce's memory are his parents; wife, Jaimee Hetzler; sons, Marquis Rosteet and Keylan Rosteet; daughters, Courtney Hetzler and Aliyah Rosteet; three grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at Westwood Baptist church on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at 10 a.m.

