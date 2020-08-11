1/1
Royce Lamar Hetzler
1962 - 2020
Royce Lamar Hetzler, age 58, of Westlake, La., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Royce was born Feb. 8, 1962, Jerry Allen Hetzler and Glenda Mae Willard Hetzler.
Royce was a lifelong resident of Westlake. He loved riding his Harley especially with his son Keylan on the back. Also he loved hunting and fishing with his family. Royce love his Westwood church family. He will be truly missed
Those left to cherish Royce's memory are his parents; wife, Jaimee Hetzler; sons, Marquis Rosteet and Keylan Rosteet; daughters, Courtney Hetzler and Aliyah Rosteet; three grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at Westwood Baptist church on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at 10 a.m.

Published in American Press on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
3374365507
