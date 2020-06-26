God called his faithful servant, Ruby Guillory home on June 19, 2020 at 1:57 p.m. after a long illness. She was 84 years old. She was born April 11, 1936. Ruby was a beloved member of Lake Charles community. Ruby built many lifetime bonds and was always ready to serve when asked. She was a longtime member of many organizations which included The Christian Mothers, Fourth Degree Ladies of Grace, KPC Ladies Auxiliary Court 141 and Altar Society. Always the active member, she held offices with all organizations and worked both as a local and national Counselor for the KPC Junior Daughters.

Visitation will be held at Combre Funeral Home Lake Charles, La., Saturday June 27, 2020, 8 a.m. to 10:30. Funeral Mass will be held At Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church at 11 a.m. with interment following at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Ruby was preceded in death by her mother, Batellia Rougeau; sister/cousin, Elvie Rougeau; and an infant daughter. She leaves to mourn and cherish her memories her husband, Elcie J Guillory; three daughters, Cynthia Guillory of Lake Charles, La., Juliet Guillory of Garland, Texas, and Sharon Guillory of Houston, Texas; three grandchildren, Danielle Guillory of Lake Charles, La., Thaddeus Guillory of Houston, Texas, Rachel Guillory of Garland, Texas; and six great-grandchildren; along with a hosts of friends and relatives.

