Ruby Guillory
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
God called his faithful servant, Ruby Guillory home on June 19, 2020 at 1:57 p.m. after a long illness. She was 84 years old. She was born April 11, 1936. Ruby was a beloved member of Lake Charles community. Ruby built many lifetime bonds and was always ready to serve when asked. She was a longtime member of many organizations which included The Christian Mothers, Fourth Degree Ladies of Grace, KPC Ladies Auxiliary Court 141 and Altar Society. Always the active member, she held offices with all organizations and worked both as a local and national Counselor for the KPC Junior Daughters.
Visitation will be held at Combre Funeral Home Lake Charles, La., Saturday June 27, 2020, 8 a.m. to 10:30. Funeral Mass will be held At Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church at 11 a.m. with interment following at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Ruby was preceded in death by her mother, Batellia Rougeau; sister/cousin, Elvie Rougeau; and an infant daughter. She leaves to mourn and cherish her memories her husband, Elcie J Guillory; three daughters, Cynthia Guillory of Lake Charles, La., Juliet Guillory of Garland, Texas, and Sharon Guillory of Houston, Texas; three grandchildren, Danielle Guillory of Lake Charles, La., Thaddeus Guillory of Houston, Texas, Rachel Guillory of Garland, Texas; and six great-grandchildren; along with a hosts of friends and relatives.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
08:00 - 10:30 AM
Combre Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 436-3341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved