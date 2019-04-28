Home

Hixson Funeral Home-Vinton
1420 Fancher
Vinton, LA 70668
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
First Baptist Church of DeQuincy
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Perkins Cemetery
Ruby Irene (Brown) Snider


1925 - 2019
Ruby Irene (Brown) Snider Obituary
Ruby Irene (Brown) Snider left this world to be with her Lord, Saturday, April 27, 2019, at her home in DeQuincy, La., after 93 years. She was born Aug. 1, 1925 in DeQuincy. Ruby was a wonderful mother, grandmother and will be missed by all.
Ruby is survived by her sons, Dr. Van Snider (Dr. Lisa) of Lake Charles, Dr. Lee Snider (Angie) of Lake Charles; daughter, Marcia Snider Hammock (David/deceased) of DeQuincy; grandchildren, Amy Hammock and Tyler Hammock, Caitlin Snider and Austin Snider (Tressa), Lauren Snider, Melissa Snider Smith (Cameron); and great-grandchildren, Carter Snider and Avery Claire Snider.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Dr. Howard Lee Snider Sr.; her parents, William T. Brown and Sarah Myrtle Brown; and her brother and sister-in-law, Harvey and Betty Lou Brown.
A Graveside Service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at Perkins Cemetery, with Rev. Gil Arthur officiating. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church of DeQuincy Monday prior to the service beginning at 9 a.m., until the procession to cemetery. Services entrusted to Hixson-Snider Funeral Home of DeQuincy.
The family would like to thank her wonderful sitters that made her latter years peaceful and fun. In lieu of flowers, our Mom would prefer you make a donation to the .
Published in American Press on Apr. 28, 2019
