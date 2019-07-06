Ruby L. Melanson, passed away on July 4, 2019, in Camelot Brookside of Jennings, where she had lived since 2018.

Ruby was born on Oct. 12, 1932, to Frank and Fannie Louviere and lived in the Lacassine area until 2014; in Lake Charles at Villa Maria for 3 years; and Jennings until her death.

Granny Ruby, as she was known by many, dearly loved and believed in family. She loved family get-togethers and looked forward to the times they would gather. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, games on her phone, and I-Pad, and especially going to basketball games.

She worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 25 years as Postmaster in Lacassine and Iowa.

Ruby was a charter member of CDA Court Sancta Maria in Lacassine and the Iowa Area AARP. She was also a member of NAPUS and NARFE.

She and her husband, JB Melanson, were married over 61 years when he passed away in 2012. Also preceding her in death was their son, Johnny and daughter-in-law, Liz Melanson; brother, Henderson "Blackie" Louviere and his wife, Ethel; sister, Esther Istre Pleak.

Survivors are her sons, Jimmie (Janet), Joey (Billie Kay), Robbie (Darlene); daughters, Joan Granger (Charles), Jackie Grogan (Ronnie) and Tina Jardneaux (Jr.); daughter-in-law, Vickie; 28 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian burial is Monday, July 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lacassine. The Rev. Rojo Antony and Deacon Joseph Caraway will officiate. Burial will follow in Lacassine Cemetery. Visitation is Sunday in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., with a Celebration of Life beginning at 6:15 p.m. and rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. and will resume Monday in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lacassine from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Published in American Press on July 6, 2019