Ruby Lee Johns, 86, of Sulphur passed away on January 3, 2020 in Lake Charles.
Ruby is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Clarence "Chuck" Johns of Sulphur; daughter, Lisa Langley of Ragley; three sons, Larry Felice and wife Rachael of Vidor, Texas, Paul Felice and wife Donna and Keith Felice and wife Melissa all of Sulphur; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Jane Davis of Leesville, La. and Shirley Walker of Westlake; brother, Johnny Roberts of Merryville, La.; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Edna Roberts; three sisters, Gertrude "Trudy" Alexander, Elois "Kitty" Alexander and Gloria Alexander; great-grandson, Jase Felice; and granddaughter, Lindsey Felice.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Houston River Baptist Church in Sulphur with the Rev. Lonnie Gothrup officiating. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery North in Sulphur under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 9 a.m. at Houston River Baptist Church until time of the service. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.robisonfuneralhome.com
Published in American Press on Jan. 5, 2020