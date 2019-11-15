|
Ruby Lee Wright, 69, was born Feb. 2, 1950, in Crowley, La., to the late Robert Francis and Annie Mae Harmon. A native of Crowley, she was an active member of Bethel C.M.E. Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher, Vacation Bible School Teacher, youth director, and CYF director. She was a graduate of Ross High School in the class of 1968. She graduated from Southern University in 1972. She later attended McNeese State University. Ms. Wright was an educator and tutor for 31 years. She was a prolific writer and speaker. Ms. Wright retired from Jeff Davis School Board where she taught and coached Drama, Debate, Speech and English classes. With her guidance, her students achieved many top awards, top scholarships, and achievements. She joined Southern University Alumni Federation of Teachers and Jeff Davis retired Teacher Association. She served as chairperson for the Black History Program and other community programs. She assisted in creating, organizing, and overseeing pageants and celebrations.
She entered into eternal rest on Nov. 4, 2019, in Lake Charles, La.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories, Yolanda (Alan) Fountain and Clydelynn (Coty) Mitchell; three sisters Bettye Marshall, Sheila Poullard, and Judy (Carl) Mouton; four grandchildren, Allison Fountain, Caleb Mitchell, Madison Fountain, and Cameron Mitchell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Clyde Spencer, Harvey Nero and Harold Nero; and one sister, Alberta Spencer.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Bethel C.M.E. Church, located at 320 W. Hutchinson St.,in Crowley, La. Pastor Charles Rochester will officiate the funeral at 11 a.m. Ms. Ruby Wright will be laid to rest in West Crowley Cemetery under the direction of James Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Nov. 15, 2019