A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Ruby LeJeune will be celebrated at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Kinder, La., at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, with Father Keith Pelerin officiating. Interment will follow in Carter Memorial Cemetery in Kinder, La., under the direction of Reed Funeral Home.
Mrs. LeJeune, 91, of Kinder, La., entered eternal rest on March 3, 2020, in her daughter's home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Ruby loved gardening, working in her home, exercising, attending Bible studies, weekly group rosaries; she worked at St. Vincie Closet, attended Daily Mass, played cards and was a member of Ladies Altar Society. She devoted her life to her family and friends and was loved by everyone. She and her husband owned LeJeune's Heating and Air-Conditioning Business in Kinder for 50 years and she was instrumental in running the business.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben LeJeune after 61 years of marriage; parents, Anaize and Albert Thibodeaux; and 12 siblings. Mrs. Ruby was the matriarch of the Thibodeaux family from Church Point, La., and the last of her generation. Her priority in life was to promote faith in God and education for all.
Those left to cherish and mourn her memory include her five children, Wanda Caldarera and her late husband Coach Max Caldarera of Westlake, La., Benny LeJeune and his wife Julie of Westlake, La., Jackie Tietje-Griffin and her husband Gary of League City, Texas, Carla Reeves of Westlake, La., and Bernard LeJeune and his wife Richelle of Kinder, La.; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Reed Funeral Home Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary at 5:30 p.m. with a singing at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday from 8 a.m. until time of service.
Family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to Mrs. Ruby's caregivers; Charlie Mott, Monique Crader, Renee Willis, Joyce Reeves, Diane Gregory, Renee' Duncun, GyNelle Martin, Peggy John and Phyliss Goldmen. Also many thanks to Christus Lake Area Hospital and Heart of Hospice for their excellence in care and kindness.
Published in American Press on Mar. 5, 2020