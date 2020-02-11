|
Rucie "R.E." Earl Odom, 87, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Feb. 9, 2020, in a local care facility. R.E. was born on March 17, 1932, to Frank Williams and Babbette Odom in Orange, Texas, where he was a lifelong resident.
R.E. was a Director of Bridge City Bank, Pavillion Bank, Peoples Bank, AmTex Bancshares, Inc., The Odom Building Company, Inc., Ta-Lo Company, Inc. and Duphil, Inc.
R.E. was also a lifetime member of The American Quarter Horse Association, and a proud Gold Card Member of the PRCA "Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association." He was known most of all for his love of his horses, calf roping, steer wrestling, and steer tripping. He was on the McNeese Rodeo Team while attending McNeese State University. R.E. thoroughly enjoyed a lifetime of agriculture, livestock, and wildlife. He was a true steward of the land in all efforts and a conservationist at heart. Rucie founded the Moore-Odom Wildlife Foundation in May of 2004. He truly enjoyed his ranching operations located in Gum Cove, La., and Cresson, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers include Alan Turner, Ben Thacker, Steve Story, Jake Stutes, Tom Scalfano and Keith Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers are John Brooks, Bob Walker, Milton "Cocky" Ryan, Monroe Tumlinson, Porifiro Perez, Andy Ellender, Jerry Davidson, Mark Hamilton and Scott Hale.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home, Sulphur, La. Visitation will begin from 10 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Burial will be held at Mimosa Pines South Cemetery under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Moore-Odom Wildlife Foundation. 1305 Dupont Dr, Orange, TX 77630.
