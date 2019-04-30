The world lost a great man on April 16, 2019. That day, Rucie Moore flew his final flight against the backdrop of an Arizona sky.

Rucie had an engaging personality and a love for attention to detail. He remembered everyone's names and their stories because they mattered. That same penchant for excellence made him an incomparable pilot, instructor, teacher, mentor, friend, father and partner.

Rucie received his flight training in 1987-88 at Fort Rucker, Ala., and went on to be designated Master Army Aviator, instructor pilot, combat veteran, and Chief Warrant Officer 5, the highest warrant officer rank in the Army, and was inducted into the Order of St. Michael. He was awarded a B.S. in Aeronautics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 1998, and received his MS in Aviation Systems from the University of Tennessee Space Institute in 2004. He graduated from the rigorous U.S. Naval Test Pilot School in 2006. He was lucky enough to spend four years as an exchange pilot with the Royal Netherlands Air Force in Breda, NL.

Following 23 years of active military service, Rucie was an experimental test pilot for Boeing in Mesa, Ariz., became an FAA Designated Engineering Representative, and worked as a test pilot and business development executive for Tennessee-baded XP Services. In parallel, Rucie served on the Advisory Board and then as Professor and helicopter program chair and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Ariz.

Rucie is survived by his mother, Rosa Belle Moore; his two brothers, Butch and Mike; his sister, Connie; his soulmate, Amber Watkins; his son, Drew; the family pet, Butter; and more true friends than can be listed. He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Moore.

If you are one of the lucky ones who has been touched by Rucie J. Moore, A Celebration of His Life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 3, in St. Joseph Catholic Church. The Rev. Carlos Garcia will officiate. A Rosary Service will he held at the church just prior to the service at 12:30 p.m. Other Celebrations of Rucie's Life were held in Prescott and Mesa, Ariz., and others will be held in Tullahoma, Tenn., and Breda, Netherlands in the near future.