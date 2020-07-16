A man of integrity, honest, dependable, trustworthy, faithful in his service to God and others. All words that adequately describe a man we will greatly miss. Fred Fanta moved to his heavenly home on July 12, 2020.

Rudolph Fredrick Fanta Jr. was born Dec. 8, 1934, in Shreveport, La., to Rudolph Fredrick and Lorraine Thompson Fanta. The family moved to Maplewood during the Second World War and later moved to Westlake. Fred graduated from Westlake High School in 1952 and was active in sports, participating in football, basketball and track. He excelled in track holding the parish record for the mile for several years.

Fred was a 1957 graduate of Northwestern State University with a Bachelors degree in Business Administration. He participated in ROTC and entered active duty in the U.S. Army as a Second Lieutenant upon graduation. He completed his eight years of service in the Army Reserve and was discharged with the rank of Captain.

On June 2, 1956 Fred married Alice Adams, his high school sweetheart and the forever love of his life. They were inseparable and shared 64 beautiful years of marriage. There was never a doubt how much Fred loved Alice. A picture of the couple in their high school yearbook captioned "Whatever Alice wants," said it all and that remained true over all these years. Fred was devoted and lived out the example of a godly husband.

Fred loved his family well. He and Alice were blessed with three children, Sharon, David and Allen. They were always a source of great joy and pride to him. The added blessing of grandchildren brought a new level of pride and joy. And the circle of life continued with the birth of each new great-grandchild. Fred was a devoted father and grandfather and showed his love by spending time and being present in their lives. He attended countless athletic, dance, musical, theatrical events, swim meets and so on. If one of his children, grandchildren or great grandchildren were participating, he was there.

Fred and Alice determined that God would always be the head of their home and they would serve Him. They were very active in Westlake United Methodist Church, and it was an important part of Fred's life. He served in any capacity needed and took any task that he was asked to take. He especially enjoyed sharing his financial expertise and served as the Chair of Finance and as Treasurer.

Fred and Alice made Westlake their home. Fred worked at Cities Service Refinery for a few years before joining First Federal Savings and Loan Association as Treasurer in 1963. He retired after 37 years of service as Chief Financial Officer.

Fred and Alice liked to travel. He took her to the beach and enjoyed being there, but he especially liked to visit in the mountains. He liked observing the wildlife and his very favorite animals to watch were the busy little chipmunks. Fred enjoyed two special hobbies, woodworking and fishing. He built many things for their home and especially liked working on his wood lathe. Fishing was his special relaxing time. He felt the stress relieve when he was out fly fishing for bass and many enjoyable hours were spent at the Adams family camp on Bundicks Lake.

Fred was a man of highest integrity in every aspect of his life. His was a life well lived.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws, Edward and Pope Adams; and an infant grandson, Daniel Edward Fanta.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Fanta; three children, Sharon and Jerry Barnhill, David and Diane Fanta and Allen Fanta; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Marjorie Ward; his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Sandra Fanta; and a host of dearly loved nieces and nephews.

The family expresses our thanks to Reverend Joy Comeaux for her help as we move through this painful journey. We also give thanks to our many friends and loved ones for the outpouring of love, support and prayers.

A private graveside service will be held Friday, July 17, for family only. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Westlake United Methodist Church, Box 536, Westlake, La.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store