Graveside service for Mr. Ruffner Arthur "RA" Berry, 89, will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, in Greenwood Cemetery with the Rev. Charles McMillin officiating. Visitation will be from 3:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, in the funeral home chapel. Mr. Berry died at 2:34 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in his residence.

He was a lifelong resident of Jennings and was a farmer. After he stopped farming, he worked for Jeff Davis Electric. He really enjoyed carpentry and woodworking. He loved to garden and read his scriptures. His wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his world.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Dorothy Stewart Berry of Jennings; one daughter, Karen (Clarence) Berken of Crowley; one son, R. Arthur Berry of Jennings; five grandchildren, Erik (Teri) Berken of Jennings, Erin (Brady) Williams of Crowley, Drs. David (Karen) Berken of Shreveport, J. Austin (Dr. Camille) Berry of Shreveport, Caroline Catherine Berry of Lafayette; four great-grandchildren, Ethan Williams, Levi Berken, William Berken and Adelaide Berken.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Rolland and Katherine Thomas Berry; one sister, Katherine Blanch Berry; and grandchildren, Stewart Berry, Jeanne, Leah and Jennifer Berken.

Pallbearers will be Eric Berken, Dr. David Berken, Clarence Berken, Artie Berry, Mel Schulthess and Brady Williams. Honorary pallbearer will be Ethan Williams.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research.