"Well done thou good and faithful servant, … Enter thou into the joy of thy Lord." Matthew 25:21

Rufus Edward Goins passed from this earth at 79 years and 10 days of age on July 22, 2020, at LSU/Ochsner-Shreveport. Rufus was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus and Jettie Goins; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Rudolph and Wilma Goins and Raymond and Margaret Goins; and his "grafted-in" brothers and sister who lovingly "adopted" him as one of their own, Teddy Owens, Billy Owens, Lynell Owens-Johnson.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lynda Goins; his daughter, Darla Solinsky (Jeff); and his granddaughter, Eden Solinsky, who was the light and joy of his life; his sister-in-law, Charlotte "Shot" Cutts; his "grafted-in" Owens "brothers and sister", Alvin (Laverne) Owens, Fredna Owens, Danny (Kaye) Owens, James (Jeane) Owens and Damon Johnson; his "brother from another mother," a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and very special friends and neighbors.

Rufus was a devoted child of God. He grew up a member of First Pentecostal Church in DeRidder, La. During his tenure there he became a licensed minister. He served as Sectional Youth leader for many years as well as Song leader, Sunday School teacher and board member. In 1993 he and Lynda became members of Grace Church in DeRidder where he faithfully supported the ministry and served as an Elder of the church until his passing.

Anyone who knew him knew that Rufus Edward loved God, he loved his family, he loved people. He loved to teach. He loved tending to his cows and to the land that was entrusted to him for his 71 years on it. His mission in life was consistent: Love God with all of his heart and be a disciple of Christ; love, provide for and protect his family; love people. He LOVED people.

A drive through visitation will be at Grace Church in DeRidder Thursday, July 30, from 5-8 p.m. There will be a graveside service at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 31, morning at Lewis-New Cypress cemetery on Henry Bass Road in Rosepine. For anyone wanting to join the procession to the graveside, the procession will leave Friday morning from Myers Colonial Funeral Home at 8:15 a.m.

Pallbearers will be BJ Bjornberg, Brian Churchman, Erik Churchman, Damon Johnson, Robert Lovern, Kim Owens.

The family would like to express their thankfulness to Dr. Frances Fraser and Dr. David Aymond for their friendship and the wonderful care they provided through the years.

The family has set up a scholarship fund in his name: "Rufus Edward Goins Future Educator Scholarship" Fund. If you would prefer, in lieu of flowers and in honor of his dedication to education, you may make donations to this scholarship.

