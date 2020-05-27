Rufus Henry, 87, departed this life on Monday, May 25, 2020, at his residence in Lake Charles, La. He was born Nov. 27, 1932, to Flem Henry Jr., and Mollie Harris Henry in Sicily Island, La.

He leaves to cherish his memories, five sons, Charles (Gloria) Haile, Rufus (Patricia) Henry Jr., Gerald Henry, James (Fredricka) Henry, all of Lake Charles, La., and Ray Lee (Linda) Henry of New Roads, La.; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Flem and Mollie Henry; his wife, Elnore Henry; and one daughter, Lenore Monique Henry Whiteside.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Orange Grove Cemetery, under the direction of King's Funeral Home.

