Rufus Henry
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rufus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rufus Henry, 87, departed this life on Monday, May 25, 2020, at his residence in Lake Charles, La. He was born Nov. 27, 1932, to Flem Henry Jr., and Mollie Harris Henry in Sicily Island, La.
He leaves to cherish his memories, five sons, Charles (Gloria) Haile, Rufus (Patricia) Henry Jr., Gerald Henry, James (Fredricka) Henry, all of Lake Charles, La., and Ray Lee (Linda) Henry of New Roads, La.; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Flem and Mollie Henry; his wife, Elnore Henry; and one daughter, Lenore Monique Henry Whiteside.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Orange Grove Cemetery, under the direction of King's Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Orange Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
1611 Gerstner Memorial Drive (Hwy 14)
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved