Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Rufus Myers
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Rosary
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
6:30 PM
Rosary
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Rufus Myers


1924 - 2020
Rufus Myers Obituary
Rufus Myers, 95, of Lake Charles died Jan. 9, 2020 in a local care facility with his family by his side.
He was born May 25, 1924 in Estherwood, La. to Teola and Amelia Myers. Rufus left his mark throughout Southwest Louisiana as owner and operator of TERM Construction. He was well known for fishing, dancing and colorful Cajun mannerisms, but most of all supporting his family and friends. He served his country honorably during WWII as an interpreter and operator. He retired after 8 years as Army Sergeant. He met his wife, Erika, while stationed in Germany. He had a deep relationship with "His God," and never met a stranger he couldn't put a smile on their face.
Those left to cherish his memory are, his daughter, Tanya Myers Eubanks (Walter) of DeQuincy; his son, Rufus J. Myers (Joanne) of Reno, Nev.; grandchildren, Jonathon, Mitchell, and Nicholas Eubanks (fiancé Lynsey Petry), all of Lake Charles, Teola Myers of Bozeman, Mont., Josh Myers (Jackie) of Rapid City, S.D., and Celina Sjmoeling (Jason) of Sturgis, S.D.; great-grandchildren, Eleanor Myers, Levi, and Erika Sjmoeling; his siblings, Johnson, Buddy, and Robert Myers, Margaret Cormier, and Vivian Taylor.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Erika Libel Myers; his parents; and his sisters, Beatrie Myers, and Judy Redding.
The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Brian Clements, Heart of Hospice, Carriage House, and his wonderful caregivers, Katrina, Deborah, Bernille, Latoya, and Jacqueline during his lengthy illness.
Visitation will be held in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., with a rosary being recited at 6:30 p.m. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. A private graveside inurnment will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 in Estherwood Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions on behalf of Mr. Myers may be made to Estherwood Memorial Cemetery, P.O. Box 243, Estherwood, LA 70534.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in American Press on Jan. 12, 2020
