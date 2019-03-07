Home

KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 HWY 14
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
Rufus Wilson
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 HWY 14
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Rufus O'Neal Wilson Jr., 72, departed this life on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at his residence in Lake Charles, La. He was born Sept. 9, 1946, to Rufus O'Neal Wilson Sr., and Margaret Brown Wilson in Monroe, La.
He leaves to cherish his memories his daughter, Yolanda Gibbs Harris of Zachary, La.; his companion, Dorothy Hooks of Lake Charles, La.; three sisters, Barbara Phillips (Leon) of Tulsa, Okla., Betty Hall of Monroe, La., and Jacki Louper of LaPlace, La.; two grandchildren, Ciara Gibbs and Jeremiah Harris; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus and Margaret Wilson Sr.; and two sisters, Sandra Wilson Boose and Rejona Wilson Foy.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 9 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m., at King's Funeral Home, Father Wayne LeBleu, officiating.
Published in American Press on Mar. 7, 2019
