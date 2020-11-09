Russell "Craig" Atherton, 65, passed from this Earth on Oct. 28, 2020. Craig, as he was known by his friends, was a lifelong resident of Sulphur, La.

Craig was born on Aug. 1, 1955 to parents Mildred Howell Atherton and Charles Eugene Atherton. He was a graduate of Sulphur High School and received a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering from McNeese State University. Craig went on to become a successful millwright in local industries in the southwest Louisiana area until his retirement.

Craig loved welding, machining, and working with his hands, constructing his elaborate shop mostly by himself. He continued these passions long after retirement. Craig also loved classic rock and enjoyed spending his time listening to Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd while he worked on one of his many projects. He also enjoyed spending time with friends and was a loving and kind soul who lent a hand to anyone who needed it.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are brothers, Charles Howell Atherton of Sulphur, La and Jimmy Atherton and wife, Deanna of Natchez, La, his sister, Mildred Atherton Davis and husband, Rick of Dallas, Texas and many nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his dear friends, Ricky Rogers and partner Charlotte Weaver of Lake Charles. Craig will also be sorely missed at all of the Johnson's family holiday events where he was always a constant fixture.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Eugene Atherton and his mother, Mildred Howell Atherton.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at 6 p.m. in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Chapel in Sulphur, La. Celebrant, Jody Barrilleaux will lead services. A Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. in the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store